In a game that featured both quarterbacks doing everything in their power to will their team to victory, it was the quarterback for Ardmore making a play on the defensive side of the ball that determined the outcome.
Ardmore defeated West Limestone 7-3 Friday night, with the game’s only touchdown coming off a pick-6 by Ardmore's quarterback and defensive leader Brody Dunn, who intercepted it off of West Limestone quarterback Colin Patterson.
Dunn, who stepped into his role at quarterback 2 weeks ago following an injury to Brayden Hillis, mixed in the passing game to go along with a consistent threat on the ground, as he split the carries with running back Thomas Colston.
“He’s done everything we have asked him to do,” Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider said. “He has led this team to where we are.”
Patterson left it all on the field, along with good performances from Easton Smith and Dakota Wilson.
However, the Wildcats were the victims of dropped passes, one in the endzone and another on the 1-yard line, and also the victim of inopportune holding calls.
Additionally, Ardmore used the punting game to pin West Limestone back deep, which led to the pick-6 that changed the entire complexion of the game. West Limestone was pinned back inside their own 5-yard line, with Patterson rolling left to escape pressure. Dunn, reading Patterson’s movements, picked off the ball, made a couple moves and trucked his way into the endzone.
West Limestone was not afraid to take chances, going for it on 4th down multiple times throughout the game. However, the Ardmore defense stepped up when it mattered. After completing a long pass into Ardmore territory, West Limestone decided to go for it again, understanding a field goal would not cut it. From 4th and 7 from the Ardmore 19-yard line, West came up inches short of getting the 1st down.
Ardmore was able to drain the clock and seal the victory with multiple first downs due to their running game.
“When it mattered we got 1st down after 1st down,” coach Snider said to his team following the win.
Ardmore (7-3 overall, 3-3 region) now set their sights on the 1st round of the state playoffs. They will take on undefeated Alexandria in a road matchup.
West Limestone (5-5 overall, 3-4 region) have completed their season, but will return juniors such as Patterson, Smith and Dakota Hilliard for their 2022 campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.