The Ardmore Tiger community has been hungry for championship-caliber football for quite some time.
That hunger was satisfied on the Tuesday night of the undefeated Ardmore Tiger middle school team.
The Middle School Tigers solidified their spot in the playoffs by beating every team on their regular season schedule in dominant fashion.
They own the unofficial Middle School title as they defeated East Limestone, West Limestone, Clements and Elkmont in county play.
The Tigers hosted the first playoff game at Cooper Field and defeated Moulton Middle School, as they did in the regular season, to advance to the championship game.
Ardmore’s Head Coach, Andrew Smith, won the coin toss to host the championship game at home versus Russellville.
With the championship participants and game time set the Ardmore community came out in droves to support the home team.
The Tigers got behind early but was only down 8-0 at half. Russellville extended their lead into the third and fourth quarters and pulled away late to defeat the Tigers of Ardmore 30-6.
The lone score for Ardmore came on a deep pass from quarterback Alex King to receiver Logan Newman for approximately 40 yards.
While the season didn’t end as desired the Ardmore football program has a bright future ahead with these middle schoolers.
This team only won one game last year and quickly learned and implemented virtues valued by the varsity squad to end this season 7-1.
Discipline, accountability, integrity, dedication and toughness now define these young men. We salute you Ardmore Tiger Middle School Football, congrats on the unforgettable season and paving the way for the future of championship football at Ardmore High School!
