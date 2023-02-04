Ardmore softball has continuously high standards for what they hope to achieve each and every season.
While they have yet to be able to practice full strength, due to some players being multi-sport athletes, Ardmore’s head softball coach Jacob Sparkman knows the standard will remain the same, and is confident that they will be hitting their stride when it matters most.
“Two years ago, when we finished runner-up (for the state title), we were not very good towards the middle of the season,” Sparkman said. “But, at the end of the year we were gelling pretty well. Last year, we were fairly healthy. Your main goal is to get them to the end (of the season) completely healthy.”
There is plenty of ways to get better right now, but with multiple players in the middle of another sports season – as is the case for multiple softball coaches – Sparkman knows that they have time to work it all out for the long run.
“I will give them days off during the week, maybe one day a week or two this week the way the weather has been,” Sparkman said. “It is hard as a coach because you think ‘I won’t be prepared.’ But you don’t have to be completely ready right now. You have to get them to May and be prepared in May. They can’t be worn out the time May comes.”
Ardmore opens up the season with West Morgan, who Sparkman says has a “really good pitcher.” He also says that the beginning of the season usually sees the bats needing more time to find their form than the arms on the mound.
Therefore, the early-season test of a good arm will be a gauge of what needs improvement for the Ardmore bats “coming out the gate.”
The goals for Ardmore are to make it back to the state title game like they did two seasons ago, while achieving other important goals along the way.
The standard is the standard.
“One of our mottos this season is ‘Play for it, work for it, earn it, Oxford.’ It comes from Mississippi State (baseball), where theirs says ‘Omaha’ and ours says ‘Oxford,’” Sparkman said.
Oxford, Alabama is where the state title game for softball is played. Omaha, Nebraska is where the College World Series for baseball is played.
“I really like that, because we don’t shy away from that being our goal,” Sparkman said. “We talk about it. Our expectation is to be in Oxford competing for a championship. After a couple years ago, our girls understand if you can just get there, you have a chance.”
The standard was the same last season, and Sparkman knows they were highly talented, but did not necessarily peak at the right time.
“We felt like last year we were one of the better teams. But, it is the way you’re playing at the end,” Sparkman said. “In the games we played (at the end), it was about being hot at the right time.”
The Lady Tigers are returning all of their starters on the mound and are returning all their starters on the diamond except for their center fielders and third baseman.
Their area consists of Lawrence County and Russellville – a three-team area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.