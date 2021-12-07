57 was the magic number on Monday night, as the only Limestone County basketball teams in action on Monday featured the Tanner Rattlers girls and boys teams facing off against the hosting Ardmore Tigers girls and boys teams.
For the girls matchup, Tanner was victorious 57 to 35.
For the boys matchup, Ardmore was victorious in a close contest, with a final score of 57 to 53.
Up next for the Rattlers, the girls and boys will face off versus Whitesburg Academy on Friday, Dec. 10.
For the Tigers, their next matchups for the girls and boys teams comes versus Lee on Thursday before taking on rival Elkmont on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tuesday night features seven different Limestone teams in action, and scores of those games will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Athens, Clements, Lindsay Lane, East Limestone, West Limestone, Athens Bible and Elkmont all take on teams from outside Limestone County, with Ardmore and Tanner off.
