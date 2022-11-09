The 2022 Ardmore Tigers were one win away from making the playoffs in Classification 5A, and head coach Jonathan Snider believes his program continues to make progress in his second year at the helm.
Ardmore went 3-7 on the year with a 3-game win streak over Lawrence County, Brewer and Elkmont in the middle of the season.
Their final regional game of the season versus East Limestone was a battle for a playoff spot as a 3 or 4 seed.
While Ardmore did not come out victorious that night, Snider has been consistent in his message that there is not too much more to ask for than having a shot to make the playoffs come the end of the season. Furthermore, it is a step in the right direction towards the expectations changing into the Tigers expecting to be in the postseason each season.
“I thought our kids got a lot stronger. They continued to stay the course. I feel like they carried the torch and continued to build upon the foundation that was last year when we got here,” Snider said. “I don’t think there is many teams you see your group go 3-7 and still see your program moving in an upward trajectory. It is not time to hit the reset button; it is not time to panic. I think things are moving in the direction that we want them to go.”
The Tigers were able to prove they can be equally as effective in the passing game as they can in the running game, with quarterback Brayden Hillis and multiple receivers making an impact on the Tigers offense.
They are no longer just a hit-you-in-the-mouth team, though they still are capable of doing so.
“We continuously looked throughout the year at what we had and the best way to attack,” Snider said. “We felt as the season went on we found some things that our kids did better than maybe we originally planned. So that is good to build on in the offseason, even with losing some of those guys. You have to adapt every year to the kids that you have. You don’t adapt your foundational beliefs, but you adapt schematically and I think as the season went on we found some things moving forward we can continue to build upon.”
With the foundation continuing to grow, Snider has been blessed with two groups of senior classes to help establish the culture going into year 3.
Now, it is time for a new group of seniors and other leaders to step up.
“A lot of them had played a lot of snaps here. Ardmore football means a lot to them. I know a lot of them were upset we could not go back to the playoffs like we did their junior year. But, I feel like the legacy they left here will be something the team can utilize going forward. The underclassmen can see that just because things don’t go exactly the way you want them to go, there are still positive things to build upon,” Snider said.
Ardmore’s final game of the season was a close one versus the playoff-bound Central Florence Wildcats, with Central just edging out the Tigers for a 49-41 victory in the final week of high school football’s regular season.
This will be the second full offseason Snider has had with the program, as he enters his 3rd season as head coach of the Tigers.
