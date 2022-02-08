The first day of area tournaments, featuring multiple girls basketball matchups, tipped-off on Monday. The boys round starts on Tuesday.
6A
Athens High
Boys: The Athens High boys team takes on Hazel Green on Tuesday, and scores will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: For the girls game, the final score was in favor of Athens over Madison Academy, 43 to 34. They now move on to face the one seed Hazel Green in the Area finals on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
5A
East Limestone
Boys: East Limestone takes on Mae Jemison in the first round of the Area Tournament, and scores will be reported online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: East Limestone moves onto the Area finals after they defeated Mae Jemison by a final score of 46 to 40. Taylor Farrar had 14 points in the game to go along with Riley Carwile’s 11 points. They will face Lee, the host of their Area 16 event on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
Ardmore
Boys: The Ardmore boys faces off versus Lee on Tuesday, and scores will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: The Ardmore girls fell to the one seed Lee by a final score of 65 to 14. Lee will face East Limestone in the Area 16 finals.
4A
West Limestone
Boys: West Limestone takes on Brooks as the three seed in the first round of the Class 4A Area 15 tournament hosted at West Morgan. Scores will be provided online and in print.
Girls: The West Limestone girls will face Brooks in the championship round of the Area 15 tournament after receiving a first round bye.
The game will take place on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. from the home gym of West Limestone, after being named the one seed for their Area Tournament. Updates will be provided online and in print.
3A
Clements/Elkmont
Boys: Clements and Elkmont faces off on Tuesday from the home gym of Lauderdale County, and score updates will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: Elkmont defeated Clements in a close game, with a final score of 51 to 48.
Tylee Thomas scored 15 points in the game for Elkmont, while Taylor Farrar added 15 points for Clements.
Elkmont moves on to the Area 16 championship game versus the one seeded Lauderdale County on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
2A
Tanner
Boys: The Rattlers faces off versus Tharptown in their Area Tournament they are hosting, and updates will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: Tanner defeated Whitesburg Academy by a final score of 58 to 32 from their home gym. Shauna Fletcher scored 25 points in the game while Keyera Jeanes scored 16 points. They now face the two seed Hatton in the Area 14 championship round.
1A
Athens Bible
Boys: ABS faces off versus Oakwood Academy on Tuesday in their Area Tournament game, and scores will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: Lindsay Lane defeated Athens Bible School by a final score of 43 to 37 to advance to the championship game of Area 15, where they will take on Decatur Heritage. Lindsey Murr scored 22 points and added nine rebounds, while Kinsley McMasters added 11 points and five rebounds.
Lindsay Lane
Boys: The Lions faces off versus the top-seeded Decatur Heritage team on Tuesday, and updates will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Girls: Lindsay Lane defeated Athens Bible School by a final score of 43 to 37 to advance to the championship game of Area 15, where they will take on Decatur Heritage.
Lindsey Murr scored 22 points and added nine rebounds, while Kinsley McMasters added 11 points and five rebounds.
