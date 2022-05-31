University of Alabama pitcher Jacob McNairy, a native of Athens, continues to be a major factor for the Crimson Tide, who would win the first two games of the SEC tournament in large parts to McNairy’s efforts.
One of Alabama’s most reliable arms all season continued to deliver in the SEC tournament.
In the Tide’s pivotal win over Arkansas, McNairy went 4.1 innings, allowing one run one three hits and one home run, also striking out three.
He faced 17 batters and only walked one of them.
Alabama would go on to win the second round matchup by a final score of 4-3.
Unfortunately, McNairy would not get another chance to pitch again in the tournament, as Alabama would drop their next to games in the double-elimination tournament, falling to Texas A$M 12-8 and falling to Florida 11-6, respectively.
His previous start was also against Arkansas, in the final series of the regular season, where he picked up another win as well, this time going 5 innings allowing four runs and striking out seven on his way to the W.
He would finish the year with a winning record for the Tide.
Tennessee, however, the heavy favorite coming into the tournament in Hoover, would end up winning the SEC title on the heels of them winning the regular season title by six games.
The Volunteers defeated Florida in the title game, who would have had to beat the best team in the nation twice in order for the Gators to hoist the trophy.
Tennessee now has an overall record of 53 wins and 7 losses, one of the best records in modern baseball history.
Before their victory over Arkansas with McNairy on the mound, the Tide defeated Georgia in the single-elimination first round by a final score of 5-3.
Alabama now finds themselves on the “bubble,” of teams who could either have their hearts broken or season made depending on if the selection committee chooses them as one of the participants in the pursuit of the national championship.
The Crimson Tide ended the season with a record of 28 and 25, with 11 wins and 17 losses in SEC play, widely regarded as the best conference in college baseball.
Updates on McNairy, his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team, and scores on remaining baseball games for UA, if any, will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.