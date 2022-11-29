Athens High School will host their traditional Alumni Night this week, and will also use the opportunity of the gathering of like-minded Golden Eagles supporters to honor some of the best teams to come through AHS.
The event will take place on Friday, December 2 from the Athens High School gymnasium.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Varsity Girls set to begin at 6 p.m. vs. the Ardmore Tigers and the Varsity Boys set to begin at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Ardmore Tigers as well.
In addition to the normal festivities of Athens Alumni Night, there will also be a ceremony to honor two of many historic teams from Athens girls basketball: the state championship-winning teams from the 2002 season and 2003 seasons.
For the current head girls basketball coach, Capriee Tucker, it is an opportunity for her players to see what can be achieved at Athens High School, and also an opportunity to recognize greatness.
“They’re excited about it. When you think about women’s basketball at Athens, you have to think about that team. That is peoples’ dreams – to win state championships back-to-back seasons,” Coach Tucker said. “It means a lot to me. We want to make sure they feel welcomed and honored.”
As far as the games taking place on Alumni Night, Tucker wants a good crowd to support the young women and men.
“(The Alumni) get a chance to come out and support the kids. If anything, just reminisce, even if they didn’t play basketball,” she said.
All Athens High School alumni get in free, according to sources.
