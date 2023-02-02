Chuck Smith is entering his eighth season at the helm of Athens High School baseball, looking to make an impact with his players’ product on the field and also with their character off the field.
Athens baseball is a perennial contender in the area and continuously sends players to the next level, with signing days throughout the school year.
With another year beginning for Athens baseball, as the season is right around the corner, Coach Smith talks about the group he has this season.
They have 9 seniors this year, all of whom participate in “team building activities” outside of the baseball diamond – without Smith telling to do so, but rather out of their own initiative.
“Really good senior class we have this year. They have done a good job of, during the offseason, building the chemistry of the team,” Smith said.
According to Smith, they will have many players who will be pieces at multiple positions on the field. They have multiple players who will pitch, but also see time out in the field at other spots.
Smith is not only expecting many different rotations, but the kids to enjoy getting so many reps at multiple spots.
He says pitching and defense, as of right now, are looking like the strength of the Golden Eagles this season.
”Hitting is always behind when you begin practicing and scrimmaging. So far, the hitting has gotten a whole lot better,” Smith said. “Really what we are looking for is being more consistent behind the plate.”
Community service has been a big aspect of his commitment to Athens as well, and has instilled that into his players.
“We have really good kids and parents who provide the community support,” Smith said. “Our kids are great kids who are hard workers. Their parents love to support the kids, support the program and support the community.”
