Athens High School held a unique signing day on the night of May 16, when Landon Leslie signed to the next level to play baseball for Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals.
The signing took place following the end-of-season banquet for the Athens High baseball team, with the entire team grades 9-12 attending.
According to head baseball coach Chuck Smith, they held their banquet, changed the tablecloths and set up a signing spot for Leslie near home plate of the AHS baseball field, with the signing taking place around 7:30 p.m.
Leslie’s signing to the Northwest-Shoals program, which is in the process of reviving certain sports programs, is a moment of coming full-circle for coach Smith, who began his collegiate career at Northwest-Shoals.
According to Smith, Leslie is a player who radiates confidence and was “one of the leaders of the team.”
He became one of the most reliable pitchers for the Golden Eagles out of the bullpen, becoming a clutch relief pitcher for Athens during their 2022 season.
“He is able to spin the ball real well,” Smith said. “If you need him to throw six straight curveballs, he can do that. He walks with his chest stuck out.”
Smith also added that what made Leslie one of the leaders on the team was what he did during his time in the dugout – which is frequent for a relief pitcher – by keeping the energy up and being willing to also help out the coaches in a myriad of ways.
