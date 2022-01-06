The Athens Bible School boys basketball team is establishing a year of success on the court thanks to their leadership, experience and commitment to hard work.
After finishing around .500 the past couple of seasons, the Trojans now find themselves doubling their win total compared to losses, with a record of eight wins and four losses.
According to head coach Rusty Brand, the group has been led by a team-centered effort from each individual.
Additionally, he wants to keep them focused after being recognized in the rankings for their success. It, at the very least, shows respect for what they are establishing at ABS.
“They appreciate seeing a ranking out there,” Brand said. “We want to help them keep getting better and move on to the next game. They are serious about it. They want to be the one that is diving on the floor for the ball.”
Their previous game was a blowout versus the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, with a final score of 81 to 41.
This improved their record to 8-4 and have stats from multiple players to back up their success.
This includes leading scorer, and the coach’s son, Walker Brand. who is averaging around 17 points, according to Coach Brand. Also leading the way with his play on the court is Brayden Suggs, who is averaging 16 points a game.
Additionally, there is Luke Davis, who embodies the team’s attitude with his grit.
Davis had a six-hour back surgery around a year ago, but refused to let it keep him down. He is now averaging around 11 points a game, according to Coach Brand.
“I think the world of him. He is out there playing for us looking like his old self,” Coach Brand said.
While Davis embodies the grit of the team, both he and Walker Brand embody the selflessness of the team.
Despite Brand averaging as many points as he is, he is being used as the “sixth man,” which means he is the first man off the bench. It is uncommon for a leading scorer to not be a normal starter on the team, even being first off the bench.
It goes to show what can be accomplished when everyone is happy with their role and willing to do their part for the success of the team.
“It has worked for us so far,” Coach Brand said. “They are each embracing their role.”
What has also catalyzed the team to success has been the bond the players share together after years of experience playing on the same team with each other.
This includes Coach Brand, who has been involved with the players for years now.
“It has been a blessing watching them grow up together,” he said. “They have all played together for a real long time. I have had the privilege of coaching these kids a long time. They are like family. You have seen them grow.”
While Davis embodies the grit, and Walker Brand embodies the selflessness, Coach Brand embodies the commitment to something larger than yourself.
Coach Brand works as a volunteer for the team, despite being the head coach. For him, he wants to be there for the kids that he has watched since they were young. He considers the team much more important than himself.
Being a volunteer means he does it out of a personal desire to help the kids.
“I want to help. I love basketball,” he said. “People want to help and volunteer at Athens Bible. It is not just me.”
For the team, they embody one motto: Fight, Finish, Faith.
Key wins for the boys this season include on Nov. 11, versus Whitesburg Academy, with a final score of 70 to 59; on Dec. 10, versus St. Bernard Prep, with a final score of 65 to 40 and also finishing as champions of the St. Bernard Christmas Tournament.
Upcoming games for the Athens Bible boys include today versus Oakwood Academy, Jan. 7 versus Shoals Christian, Jan. 11 versus Lindsay Lane and Jan. 14 versus Shoals Christian again.
