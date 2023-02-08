Athens Bible School boys basketball has celebrated multiple achievements recently, as two players have set milestones and/or broken records.
Walker Brand and Brayden Suggs are forever ingrained as two of the best players to come through the Trojans program, as both are now members of the 1,000 points club – while Suggs can also tout being the leading scorer in ABS basketball history.
Both players acquired these accomplishments after the calendar changed over to 2023.
Suggs would break the 1,000 barrier during an away game, being recognized for the achievement at the next home game, according to head coach Rusty Brand. Walker Brand would break the 1,000 threshold from home, giving them an opportunity to recognize him that same day.
Then, last week, Suggs would become the all-time scoring leader for the school. To make the moment more memorable, it took place on Senior Night for ABS.
“It made it a little more special on a night where we were honoring seniors anyway,” Brand said.
Brand said they had been tracking Suggs’ production all season, but did not want to pressure him by bringing it up.
“What we didn’t want to do was talk about it a whole lot with him,” Brand said. “We did not want him worrying about it too much. He may have known he was getting close, but did not know he had broken the record. We called a timeout (to honor him). We were playing a pretty good second quarter, so it was not a normal time you would call a timeout. He hit a big 3 for us, had it set up for the PA announcer to say something about him. We got to celebrate that with him during the timeout.”
For Walker, the accomplishment of 1,000 points did not come without its fair share of obstacles, as he had to battle injuries this season, but managed to keep up a high level of play when on the court.
“Walker ended up missing some games this season. Every coach’s worst nightmare are injuries and things you can’t control,” Brand said.
However, Walker would worry about what he could control, and has been recognized by his peers, coaches, and family alike for his achievements.
