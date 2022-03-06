Athens Bible School is an athletic program enriched with tradition and a winning culture.
In their existence, they have won 11 state championships and have 21 state runners-up.
They have state championships in the following sports:
Boys cross-country (1977, 1978, 1979, 1980)
Volleyball (1989, 2009, 2014)
Basketball (1976)
Softball (2002, 2008)
Baseball (2008)
They have state runners-up in the following sports:
Boys cross-country (1976, 1990, 1996, 1997, 2008)
Girls cross-country (2008, 2009)
Volleyball (2000, 2007, 2010, 2018)
Softball (1989, 2005, 2006)
Baseball (1980, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2014)
Girls outdoor track (1986)
They get significant support from adults of all ages who volunteer their time at ABS to make this winning culture possible.
They also are under the guidance of athletic director Bill Murrell, who has been with ABS since the 1970s and has been the AD there since 1980.
Murrell has seen the growth of the athletics program at ABS more than anyone else. However, he has been helped by volunteers along the way, who pitch in with everything from coaching — like Rusty Brand, the head boys basketball coach — to scoresheets for basketball games — such as Buc Chumbley.
“We have coaches as old as 76 and as young as 21,” Murrell said. “They are mainly parents who are interested in our sports program or ex-students who love sports and want to give back to their school.”
According to Murrell, this help is priceless towards the current athletic culture at ABS.
“I believe our athletic success is from a very strong support system from our families and volunteers,” Murrell said. “They volunteer to help as we need it.”
While their volunteers try to live by a Christian standard by helping out at ABS, those in charge of the kids at ABS try to instill the same Christian values into their students.
Their priorities can be listed like this: God first, family second, education third, sports comes next.
They abide by tougher academic standards for their student athletes than what is required by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
“We want to make it tougher on them so they can keep their grades up,”
As Athens Bible School continues to thrive athletically, they look to continue their success in 2022 and beyond.
