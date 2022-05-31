Athens Bible School is hosting their annual Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp, with this year’s edition taking place from the Athens Alabama SportsPlex.
Previously, the baseball camp has also taken place from Athens Bible School.
The camp will take place from June 13 through June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
It is available for kids ages 6 to 17 years old and the cost is $125 per entry.
Sprowl is a former pitcher in the MLB, playing for multiple teams.
He currently serves as head coach for Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
For more information, contact Sprowl at (205)-886-6240 or Athens Bible School athletic director Bill Murrell at (256)-777-3980.
Updates will be provided in The News Courier.
