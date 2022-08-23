The Athens Bible School volleyball team opened up their 2022 season with a series victory Thursday over the Decatur Heritage volleyball team.

The Lady Trojans won 3-1, with scores of 24-26, 25-9, 25-21 and 27-25.

After losing the first game, Athens Bible would rally off three straight wins to secure the match.

Game Stats

Cana Vining

15 digs, 12 kills, 2 aces, 22 set assists

Claire Holt

13 digs, 14 kills, 10 blocks, 2 aces

Bailey Davis

12 digs, 10 kills, 2 aces

Brooke Blakely

6 kills, 6 blocks

Athens Bible School then participated in the opening weekend volleyball tournament hosted by Brewer High School on August 20.

They would take on Madison County, East Limestone, Fairview and Brewer during the competition, going 1-3 on the day in what assistant coach Jeff Shaver called “tough competition.”

Tournament Stats

Cana Vining

26 digs, 8 kills, 31 set assists

Claire Holt

19 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces

Bailey Davis

10 kills

Ragan Hamm

8 kills

