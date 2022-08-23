The Athens Bible School volleyball team opened up their 2022 season with a series victory Thursday over the Decatur Heritage volleyball team.
The Lady Trojans won 3-1, with scores of 24-26, 25-9, 25-21 and 27-25.
After losing the first game, Athens Bible would rally off three straight wins to secure the match.
Game Stats
Cana Vining
15 digs, 12 kills, 2 aces, 22 set assists
Claire Holt
13 digs, 14 kills, 10 blocks, 2 aces
Bailey Davis
12 digs, 10 kills, 2 aces
Brooke Blakely
6 kills, 6 blocks
Athens Bible School then participated in the opening weekend volleyball tournament hosted by Brewer High School on August 20.
They would take on Madison County, East Limestone, Fairview and Brewer during the competition, going 1-3 on the day in what assistant coach Jeff Shaver called “tough competition.”
Tournament Stats
Cana Vining
26 digs, 8 kills, 31 set assists
Claire Holt
19 kills, 8 blocks, 4 aces
Bailey Davis
10 kills
Ragan Hamm
8 kills
