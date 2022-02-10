ATHENS, Ala., February 8, 2022 — The Athens Cheer Program is sending almost 70 student-athletes to Orlando this week to compete for national titles in the National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association.
The Athens High School Competition Cheer Team received their invitation to compete at the national level after earning top honors at Regionals.
AHS will compete in the Super Varsity semifinals on Friday, Feb. 11, Large Varsity Game Day preliminaries on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Small Junior Varsity Game Day finals on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Athens Middle School Competition Cheer Team placed first in Super Regionals, securing their spot to compete at Nationals in Orlando. AMS Large Junior High will take the mat for the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Athens High School Competition Cheer Team is coached by Nicole Stockman, Paige Hicks, Kristy Dillard, and Tasia Davis.
Athens Middle School Competition Cheer Team is coached by Alli Walker and Madelyn Holmes.
Both programs fall under the leadership of Athens City Schools Cheer Coordinator, Gia Russell.
“We are so incredibly proud of both teams. Our girls have spent countless hours working hard to earn the honor of representing Athens at Nationals,” said Russell.
“Athens Cheer is truly a family. Both teams have incredible dedication, determination, and work ethic. We can’t wait to take the stage.”
The National High School Cheerleading Championship will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort on Feb. 11-13, 2022.
This competition is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021.
"It is a tremendous accomplishment for these athletes to participate in this competition. It is the culminating activity of our season, something we have worked very hard to achieve," Gia Russell, Athens City Schools cheer coordinator, said. "It is indicative of hard work, commitment, dedication and 'we are all in' mentality. The Athens City School Cheer coaches work to create an environment that is supportive and challenging. Complacency is not an option. They are always working to get better. In this, our program hopes to create Athens Cheer as something our community is proud of and girls long to be a part of for many years to come."
