Athens Cheer, for both the high school and middle school levels, experienced success at the national competition in Orlando this past weekend.
At the high school level, competing in multiple events, the Athens girls cheer team impressed the crowd and judges alike.
The Varsity squad placed as first runners-up in the Super Varsity Category.
The Junior Varsity squad placed as first runners-up in the Junior Varsity Game Day category.
Athens Middle School also made a statement at nationals this past weekend.
They were the first runners-up of their competition, out of 13 teams.
“These athletes have worked day in and day out for this moment. The middle school alone has been practicing 15-plus hours a week since August,” Alli Walker, head coach for Athens Middle School Cheer, said. “Every school cheerleader dreams of competing at this level. The National High School Cheer Championship is the peak of school competition cheerleading. The commitment and dedication it takes to get to this point is unlike any other sport, in my opinion. I am so proud of each and every athlete in this program.”
The success of the three teams is fueled by the hard work of the individuals on the team as well as the work of the coaches and coordinators who put in countless hours.
This includes Gia Russell, who serves as the cheer coordinator for Athens City Schools.
“It is an incredibly amazing feeling to have performed so well at Nationals,” Russell said, “These girls are extraordinary athletes who work almost year-round to represent our community, schools and families positively. It proves that hard work and determination pay off.”
Performing well at the highest stage of competition can bode well for the future of a cheer program, too. It can create momentum moving forward that can compound into even more success.
“We have worked hard the last few years to develop a cheer culture and environment that our community and schools can be proud of,” Russell said. “We look forward to future competitions because, that is our goal. Our experiences over the past few years of going and competing has only made us more confident. Each year we add components to the program that help us achieve our goals and make us stronger competitors.”
Mayor Ronnie Marks took notice of the success of the teams as well, speaking about Athens Cheer at the recent City Council meeting, taking place on Monday, Feb. 14.
“(It is) pretty amazing, and that is first-class to be from Athens, Ala.,” Marks said. “They brought a big crowd there and, I’ll tell you, the energy levels of these young people...it’s on fire in Athens and we need to be supportive.”
The continued support will only catapult the teams to more success in the future, as the city remains supportive of their cheer efforts. This, combined with a mentality to work day-in and day-out, leads to results like they had the past weekend.
“The girls and their coaches have worked endlessly. We begin in early May with practices and continue throughout the summer,” Russell said.” Our season begins in August with football, basketball and competitions. We typically end our season at the end of February. We do provide girls time off- time in the spring and a few weeks in the summer.”
The official name of the competition is the National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association.
