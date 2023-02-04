Athens Cheer Program is sending 75 student-athletes to Orlando next week to compete for national titles in the National High School Cheerleading Championship and World School Cheerleading Championship.
The Athens High School (AHS) and Athens Middle School (AMS) Competition Cheer Teams secured their spot to compete at the national level after earning top honors at Universal Cheer Association Regionals last Fall. The teams will leave for Orlando on February 7 to prepare for competitions that begin on February 10 to include categories such as Super Varsity, Large Varsity Game Day, Small Junior Varsity, Small Junior Varsity Game Day, Large Junior High, and Junior High Game Day.
Athens High School Competition Cheer Team is coached by Nicole Stockman, Kristy Dillard, Tasia Farmer, and Wesley Russell. Athens Middle School Competition Cheer Team is coached by Alli Walker, Stacy Willoughby, and Madelyn Holmes. Both programs fall under the leadership of Athens City Schools Cheer Coordinator, Gia Russell.
The National High School Cheerleading Championship will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort on Feb. 10-12, 2023. The team will compete on Sunday, Feb. 12, in the World School Cheerleading Championship.
These competitions are the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. We wish our Golden Eagles the best of luck!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.