Athens head football coach Cody Gross talks about the upcoming jamboree game versus St. Michael Catholic, coached by Philip Rivers, as well as the upcoming season and start of the school year.
This Friday's features a game that doesn’t count towards the Golden Eagles’ record, but has all the hype of a regular season matchup.
Philip Rivers, former Athens quarterback who spent 17 seasons in the NFL, is now the head coach for St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Ala. He is bringing his team up for the jamboree game vs. Athens at Larry McCoy field, that will also serve as a homecoming for Rivers.
“I think there would be a good crowd there Friday night,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “I think it is a great way to start the season. With all the renovations going on here and then the excitement of Philip Rivers bringing his team, next week East Limestone – renewing that rivalry – should be good crowds for our first two games.”
The jamboree game, along with all the excitement it brings towards a new football season, is also an opportunity to fine-tune operations on the field and on the sidelines, as well as give players an opportunity to step up, all the while remaining injury-free.
“We want to come out of it healthy; that’s the first thing,” he said. “There is a team coming in from another place with a different color jersey and we are going to keep score. I think the big thing is coming out of it healthy and getting some Friday night experience.”
For Gross, the chance to figure some things out on the gridiron, along with developing a dynamic with his players and coaches, is helpful before the games count for real.
“This one will help us even more so because the atmosphere will feel like a regular season game than your typical jamboree. So I think that will help us,” he said. “Another thing is some of the procedural stuff: getting personnel on and off the field, special teams, making sure we have 11 guys on the field, sideline communication; because not only do you have a new team, but very rarely do you come back with the exact same coaching staff. You have to be able to communicate there on the sideline. Our filmers ... there’s a lot of things that go into (it) that’s not actually on the field.”
The first half will be the starters and contributors, while the second half – according to Gross – will feature some substitutes.
They aren’t game-planning for the jamboree, as they want to see what they are playing with and look for players to show themselves.
“You should be doing it in practice, but you got a chance in the game to do it while it is live and in color. I think it is definitely an opportunity for somebody to step up,” Gross said.
This chance to get the operations and practice figured out takes place six days before their first regular season game of the year, when they take on East Limestone on Thursday, August 18, from home.
This is another game that Gross says has the possibility of being a large crowd, as the renewal of a next-door rival always sparks interest in the community.
But before East Limestone, the team gets the benefit of the idea turned reality from Rivers and Gross, making the jamboree more special.
Gross is appreciative of Rivers for being a catalyst of the idea for the two schools to play, and is looking forward to relishing the opportunity.
“I think he is a great guy. He’s a great coach, but besides the football part of it, I think he’s a great human being,” Gross said. “One thing we have talked about is you get one chance to be a high school football player, So, we try to create moments for our players that they are going to remember. It is not the same old same old every day. I think this is one of those moments, especially for his team making this trip up here where their coach played. Not just Philip, but Stephen (Rivers), too. Those guys played here and their daddy was the coach here. They are going to pull up on Philip Rivers Drive and play on the field he played on.”
The jamboree takes place right after the return to school, which began Wednesday.
The players and coaches, who have spent weeks and months preparing for this season, not only see an increase in workload with the return of school, but also an increase in responsibility.
Gross acknowledges the full plate many Athens football members have during this time of the year, but also knows how rewarding the beginning of the season can be, as well as the buzz it creates.
“That first day of school there is always that excitement with getting back in. There is a lot going on,” Gross said.
