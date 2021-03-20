The Athens boys basketball team will be looking for a new head coach this offseason. Charles Burkett, who was hired as the Golden Eagles’ coach in 2020, has accepted a head coaching job at Central High School in Phenix City.
Burkett was the head coach at Hoover for 14 seasons, accumulating a record 313-129 before moving to Athens. The Golden Eagles finished with a 9-14 overall record and a 3-4 record in area play during the 2020-2021 basketball season.
