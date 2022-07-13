Athens High School is relying on players moving up the depth chart from the previous season, as the offensive and defensive side of the ball will see familiar faces taking on larger roles for 2022.
Offense
It starts with quarterback Brogan Gross. The sophomore saw playing time in 2021, but Jaden Jude – now departed for UT Chattanooga – took the majority of the snaps at QB.
Now, Gross is moving into the solidified starting role at quarterback.
Head coach Cody Gross talks about Brogan’s growth and the players around him.
“He has a good surrounding cast,” Gross said. “He played for us last year, started the last game of the season and played a good bit as the year progressed. So, he has had a taste of it.”
Additionally, on the offensive side of the ball, running back Kameron Gatewood and wide receiver Jayshon Ridgle will see an increase in responsibility.
Both are versatile athletes, as Gatewood frequently plays both sides of the ball, while Ridgle is also known for his prominence in track & field.
• About Gatewood:
“Kameron (started out) playing a lot more on the defensive side of the ball and we would sprinkle him in on offense. By the end of the year, he was our feature back, and he will definitely be that this year.”
• About Ridgle:
“I expect some big things out of Jayshon. He is another we played on defense last year. He’s a kid that power clings 295, benches 305 and squats 405 at 190 pounds. He is a very good young man.”
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, players on the D-line, linebacker and secondary positions will need to step up and improve on their 2021 seasons.
On the D-line, this includes Diego Rivera, a returning player Gross is looking forward to watching.
“He is a guy that saw a lot of time last year that is back again,” Gross said.
At the linebacker position, the Golden Eagles will be looking toward Jared Teston at the Mike slot, as well as Preston Haney.
“Jared is a big, physical guy,” Gross said. “Preston is another one that moved from offense to defense. He started at fullback (last season).
In the secondary, Larry Howard is back at corner, much to the delight of Gross.
“He’s a talented senior who has had a great offseason,” Gross said.
Also in the secondary this upcoming year is Jake McDonald, a sophomore starter the previous season.
Schedule
The following is the Golden Eagles’ football schedule for 2022.
• Jamboree vs. St. Michael
• vs. ELHS (Thursday)
• vs. Bob Jones
• at Decatur
• vs. Muscle Shoals
• at Mae Jemison
• vs. Cullman
• vs. Hartselle
• at Columbia
• vs. Fort Payne
• at Russellville
The jamboree game will feature the return of Athens football legend Philip Rivers, who coaches the St. Michael football team, located out of Fairhope, Ala.
