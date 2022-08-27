Athens High School scored three touchdowns in the second half, but Bob Jones would win by a final score of 44-21 in a game that saw the Golden Eagles' Larry Howard and Jay'Shon Ridgle find the endzone.
Bob Jones, led by quarterback Rayshawn Hardy and running back Tyren Washington, would use a solid rushing attack to jump out to a 23-0 lead at halftime.
However, Athens would score quickly in the second half on a run by Larry Howard, a kickoff return by Howard, and a few second-half turnovers on defense to show signs of never quitting.
Ridgle would also score on a screen pass from quarterback Brogan Gross, as Ridgle would catch it near the Bob Jones sideline and take it to the endzone from around 20 yards out.
Bob Jones would also have a productive second half, including a large touchdown reception by KJ Fields on a pass from Hardy of over 50 yards.
Athens, now 1-1 on the year after this game and defeating East Limestone in the opening week, travels to Decatur in the opening of regional play for the Golden Eagles.
Bob Jones, now 1-1 on the year following their opening week loss to Muscle Shoals and their win over the Golden Eagles, take on their arch-rival James Clemens Jets in the opening of their regional play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.