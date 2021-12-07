The Athens High School, Athens Middle School and Ardmore High School competition cheer teams all made their way to the AHSAA State Championships at their respective levels in Birmingham on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.
An accomplishment to qualify for state to begin with, all three squads can take pride in their successful competitions before and leading up to this point.
Athens Middle, for the third straight year, took home the state title.
Athens High School finished third in the 6A traditional competition.
Ardmore, though not finishing in the top three, gave it their all and can build off their success in 2021 for next year’s run at returning to State.
For competing teams, more information and results of the 2021 state competition, visit the AHSAA website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.