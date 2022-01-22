Athens High School received some deep cleaning this week from volunteers from AHS, such as coaches and teachers, after the school, like many others, moved to e-learning due to the rising COVID numbers as a result of Omicron.
Athletic director Linda Moore, executive principal Willie Moore, head football coach Cody Gross, head baseball coach Chuck Smith, among others.
According to the AHS Facebook page, Eddie Murphree, Ervin Jackson, Travis Barnes, Amy Barnes, Chris Massaro, April Marsh, Natalie Marion, Jared Laxson, Zane Campbell and Capree Tucker pitched in as well to keep Athens High clean and safe.
“I am so proud of those who stepped up,” Linda Moore said. “We know how it felt when we had to shut down Spring sports (in 2020). We are trying to live by our motto: #oneathens.”
#Oneathens is a slogan adopted by the school that, according to Moore, focuses on preparing the young men and women of AHS for being good members of their community beyond high school, as well as helping one another.
The top figures at Athens High chose to do this by leading by example.
The school is currently on e-learning through Monday, Jan. 24, with the possibility of it being extended beyond that.
