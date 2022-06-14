Whitley Berryhill has been hired as the new volleyball coach for Athens High School.
The hire was confirmed by Athens City Schools on Tuesday, June 14.
Berryhill comes over from Hueytown High School and takes over the volleyball program following the departure of former coach, April Marsh.
According to Chip Lovell, who has daughters on the team, Athens volleyball workouts for the summer have been pushed back to June 28.
According to online sources, Berryhill was the coach of Hueytown volleyball since the 2015-2016 season before the move was announced she is leaving for the Golden Eagles program.
Updates on the hiring of Berryhill to the Athens High School program will be provided online at enewscourier.com and also in upcoming print editions of The News Courier.
