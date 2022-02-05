Athens High hosts signing day for four standout athletes

Athens High School can add four more athletes to the list of players who have gone on to the next level in their respective sports.
On Wednesday, Feb. 2, two football players, one baseball player and one cross-country player signed their intent to play at the collegiate athletic level.
Jaden Jude is going to The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga to play foot- ball at the wide receiver position.
Tylin Suggs is going to Birmingham Southern to play football at the defensive back position.
Connor Beck is going to Bevill State in Fayette to play baseball.
Michael Kitchen is going to Calhoun Community College to run cross-country.
On hand were each of their coaches, along with family and friends to root them on.
Each coach had something to say be- fore handing the microphone over to the student athletes.
Each student athlete took the time to thank those who helped them get to this point.
Jude, who stepped up and moved positions from wide receiver to quarterback for the Golden Eagles when they needed one, took the time to thank family and coaches.
“First of all, I would like to thank God. I would also like to thank my mom and dad for supporting me throughout my high school career,” Jude said. “I would also like to thank my grandparents and my coaches for pushing me to be the best.”
Suggs, who is the first player to play for head coach Cody Gross to commit to Birmingham Southern,
“First, I would like to thank the man above. Next I would like to thank my coaches and my parents. for guiding me through life,” Suggs said. “I am extremely excited to announce I am committed ot Birmingham Southern to broaden my education and opportunity to play football.”
Beck, who joins multiple Athens
baseball players moving on to the next level, also briefly thanked those who helped him along the way.
“First, I would like to thank my family and God, everyone who pushed me to my limits,” Beck said. “Thank you for helping me get to this point where I am at now.”
Kitchen, who came over from Lindsay Lane following his sophomore year, was thankful of those who helped with the transition.
“I joined the Athens track and cross country teams and met everyone that summer. They embraced me and helped me make the transition,” Kitchen said.
The coaches and parents took the time to praise each of these individuals for their achievements both in and out of their sports.
Coach Gross had plenty to say about both his players who signed Wednesday.
On Tylin Suggs:
“Tylin Suggs, he came a long way. He got stronger, he got faster, he got bigger. I saw a major change in him from the time his junior season ended to senior year with the work that he put in,” Gross
said. “He comes from a great family; raised right. They taught him the value of being a hard worker. He’s also a really good student. Getting into Birmingham Southern is not easy.”
On Jaden Jude:
“Jaden is really, really tough. One of the toughest players I have ever coached,” Gross said. “When he was playing receiver, he was physical as a receiver — blocking in the box, making tough catches — and seeing him run downhill between the tackles over and over when everyone in the stadium knew he was going to do it. His mental- ity is good. Playing quarterback makes you do that. He’s got all the tools. The sky is the limit for him. His football IQ is really high”
Head baseball coach Chuck Smith on Connor Beck:
“He’s a hard worker. He tries to be perfect at everything that he does. He’s going to go to (Bevill State) and he’s go- ing to have Sam Sandy down there, so he will have a buddy,” Smith said. “It’s all about the hard work he has put in. He will text me ‘hey coach, is the locker
room open’ on weekends in the offseason. He puts the time in.”
Roger Kitchen Jr. on his son, Michael Kitchen.
“It all really started in gym class in seventh grade, and they had him run the mile, and he actually did pretty well. Everyone was like ‘Michael, you need to go out for track.’ So, we went out for track and the rest is history,” Roger said. “Then, he did cross-country, and then cross-country again, and finally fell in love with it. From hard work and de- termination, he would move up on the team. In the morning, he was working out, doing all of the right things, kept his grades up and just worked hard. When we got to Athens, we thought ‘we hope to make the Top 10 on the team, and then we did that. Then, it was like ‘let’s make the Top Seven, and we did that. Then, Michael is like ‘I want to make the Top Five and help the team qualify for State. The, near the end of the year, he makes the Top Five and they qualify for State.”
Congratulations to each of these athletes for their achievements.
