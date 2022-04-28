Athens High School’s turf management class took a visit to Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, to work with head groundskeeper Charlie Weaver in preparing the baseball diamond for the Pandas’ home game on Wednesday, April 27.
At the helm of the turf management class is Chuck Smith, head baseball coach for Athens High, who oversees 24 students for the spring semester.
The class has grown in popularity since it began last spring, making this the third semester students have had the option to join the class.
Each time, more students sign up than the semester before.
Smith, being a baseball coach, knows a thing or two about taking care of a field, but also says that the turf management class goes beyond baseball, but other sports, and outside of sports as well.
The class is not only something that interests the students, but is an opportunity for them to broaden their horizons as something they could pursue in college, or even as a career professionally after college.
According to Smith, turf management can apply to golf course management – where superintendents are needed for golf courses – can apply to baseball, softball, soccer, football and other sports in need of keeping their grass/turf and landscaping in order and can also apply to professional landscaping done for homes and businesses.
In fact, Brynn South, student of the turf management class, is going to college with a focus in turf management, according to Smith.
Additionally, a student from Smith’s fall class is looking into pursuing turf management at the next level in college.
Three members of the class serve on the Rocket City grounds crew for home games.
“It’s giving students the opportunity to go ‘is this something I want to do?’” Smith said. “These kids could end up starting their own business.”
While much of what they do involves taking care of grass, the turf management class extends to artificial turf as well, along with management skills not related to grass.
“You got to learn more than just grass,” Smith said.
Smith also thanked Weaver and the Trash Pandas for taking his kids in and giving them the opportunity to learn hands on at a professional stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.