Next month, the Athens High School Rocket League esports team will head to the University of North Alabama for the Mane Event Esports tourney. Tyler Grose, Layton Romine, and Jaden Robinson will compete at the event.
“The Mane Event was created by the University of North Alabama as a way to provide an esports competitive outlet for high schools in the North Alabama region. UNA will be hosting this event every semester and showcasing different games, both to mix up the opportunities for the players and for their Esports program to see what level of competition the local schools have to offer,” esports Coach Benjamin Tucker said.
“Multiple scholarships are offered each year for esports and this event allows the students competing to step up and make a name for themselves in front of their friends, family, and UNA’s esports members,” Tucker said. “The event features live shoutcasters who offer exciting play by play coverage and also includes game analysts that break down the strengths of the players and how each team has fared in the tournament thus far.”
Sixteen of the best high school Rocket League teams from North Alabama will compete at the event.
“The competition is stacked this semester with several schools currently ranking in the Top 10 in the state, Athens included,” Tucker said. “The tourney takes places over two days, April 21st and April 22nd. The tournament kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday and culminates with an action-packed Saturday of competition starting at 11 a.m. and running until a champion is crowned!”
The Rocket League team practices on Mondays and competes in weekly play against other high schools on Wednesday.
“In addition to the ACS games and practices, our players spend many, many hours honing their individual skills in their respective game — practicing and playing in their own time,” Tucker said.
