Eleven athletes from Athens High School set the bar high for scholarship signings for the rest of the year, as they were the first of what coaches hope is many multi-athlete signings this season.
The athletes put pen to paper after coaches for each respective sport represented said something about their top-tier athletes, who also took the time to say something as well.
The 11 athletes are:
Chloe Jackson
Volleyball — Wallace
State Community College
Logan Mooney
Baseball — UAH
Caden Guimarin
Cross Country —
Calhoun Community College
Jude Parnell
Cross Country —
Calhoun Community College
Nolen Wolfe
Golf — Samford University
Case Hagood
Golf — Tennessee
Southern
Mya Clark
Softball — The
University of Iowa
Deann Motquin
Softball — Northwest
Shoals Community
College
Abbi Tucker
Softball — Calhoun
Community College
Cori Campbell
Softball — Calhoun
Community College
Gracie Ausley
Softball — Jackson State Community College
The coaches for each of the sports – softball, golf, cross country, baseball and volleyball – took the time to recognize the achievements of their young athletes on the verge of college.
Chuck Smith, head baseball coach, said “This is my 8th year at Athens, and each year, this table gets longer, which is the goal. That is exciting for the community. People want to play for us.”
Cross country coach, Amy Humpries, made a joke about how “our team’s sport is other teams’ punishment,” referring to the constant amount of running in the sport. However, she also added “Sometimes cross country can be overlooked, but not here at Athens. ”
On their five softball signees at one time, head coach Travis Barnes said “that says a lot about where we are at as a program. I just want to take the time to thank each and every one of these student athletes.”
Mike Young, head coach for golf, had two athletes sign, and took the time to acknowledge them both, saying “you can’t just wish to play college golf, you have to work for it. They went to work. That is the legacy they are leaving for all athletes (at Athens). You can’t wish to be on the team. You have to go to work and get it done.”
Whitley Berryhill, the head volleyball coach for Athens, had one signee in Chloe Jackson. Berryhill shared a story with the audience about the first time the two of them met.
However, she also had words from the heart.
“She is every coach’s dream. She gets me excited and such a joy to watch on the floor. But, the more and more I got to know her, the most impressive thing about Chloe is who she is as a person. Days like this are bittersweet,” Berryhill said.
The 11 athletes each took time to say some words as well, all varying in length.
Each athlete, however, did take time to thank a common denominator of people – their parents, friends, coaches, teammates and siblings.
The ceremony took place in front of a packed crowd in the Athens High School arena and featured students, parents and siblings all in attendance.
The event was hosted by Linda Moore, head athletic director for Athens, who is hopeful for more events of these to come, with even more athletes.
