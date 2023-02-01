Athens' Catherine Johnstone is a member of the North-South All Star roster for Cross Country. 

MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 7th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races have been selected. The 2023 North-South All-Star Week is scheduled for July 17-21. The two 10-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Tuesday.

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host North-South all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf during the All-Star Week in Montgomery. The 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 42-7. The South holds a 35-27-2 lead in the series, which was first played in 1948.

Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Cross Country squads include: (North Girls) Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County, Cullman; (North Boys) Kim Nail, Southside-Gadsden; and Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, administrative coach for both teams.

(South Girls); Chris Rodgers, Enterprise; (South Boys) Philip Peek, Bibb County; and Ron Peters, Smiths Station, administrative coach for both teams. Johnson, who managed the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships each year, was named the NFHS National Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2021. His Lawrence County girls’ team has won the Class 5A state title for the last three years in a row and seven state cross country championships overall.

Leading the South girls’ team is Smiths Station’s Railey Prins, who clocked 19:11.31 in last November’s AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Museum and State Park’s Jesse Owens course in Lawrence County to finished 11th in the Class 7A race. Alexiana Hinote of Spanish Fort clocked 19:24.83 in the 6A race to cross the finish line in eighth place. Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch finished fourth in Class 3A with a 20:30.43 time, and South all-star Madelyn Patterson helped Providence Christian win the Class 4A state cross country title with a 20:12.20 time and sixth-place finish last November.

The North girls have six all-stars who rank under 20 minutes in the AHSAA 2022 Cross Country Championships. Emma Bothern of James Clemens had the fastest time in the state meet running 19:13.94 to finish 12th in the Class 7A competition. Mountain Brook’s Mary Katherine Malone and Nancy Carolynne “Callie” Kent finishing 5th and 16th, respectively in the 6A state race for the state champion Spartans. Malone clocked 19:13.93, and Kent crossed the finish line at 20:01.18. Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris was fifth in the Class 1A/2A championships with a 21:16.76 time.

Charles Perry of UMS-Wright headlines the South Boys’ All-Stars. He won the Class 6A individual title last season with a winning time of 15:43.54. Winston McGhee of Spanish Fort earned a spot on the South squad with a fourth-place finish in the 6A race with a time of 16:15.29. The North squad features two runners each from the Class 5A state champion American Christian and Class 1A/2A state champion Cold Springs. Ethan Edgeworth won the 1A/2A state meet race with a 15:53.26 time --- fastest of any of the 10 runners named to the North squad. Teammate Jayden Allred, also named to the North squad, finished second with a 17:08.05 time. American Christian’s Braden Ary was fourth in the Class 5A race and teammate Carson Ricks was seventh with times of 16:01.26 and 16:16.63, respectively. Munford’s Dakota Frank also earned spot on the North squad after winning the Class 4A individual title last season with a winning time of 16:00.86.

The North girls won last year’s North-South competition 19-38 to improve to 3-2 in the series which was added to the North-South all-star lineup in 2017. The South won the boys’ race last summer 22-33. The North boys also hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

The North-South girls’ and boys’ cross country all-star rosters for 2023 include:

2023 North-South Girls' Cross Country Teams

NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

Autumn Betts, A. P. Brewer

Catherine Johnstone, Athens

Reagan Parris, Cold Springs

Emma Bothern, James Clemens

Mary Katherine Malone, Mountain Brook

Nancy Carolynne Kent, Mountain Brook

Mary Anna Trimble, Muscle Shoals

Anna Hopkins, Priceville

Samantha Menikheim, Sparkman

Emily Driskill, Whitesburg Christian

NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES

Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, Admin.

SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

Kate Finch, Alabama Christian

Eva McGowan, Auburn

Lindsey Baxter, Baker

Molly Conway, Beauregard

Sophie West, Daphne

Madelyn Patterson, Providence Christian

Railey Prins, Smiths - Station

Alexiana Hinote, Spanish Fort

Ella Browning, St. Luke's Episcopal

Emily Miles, St. Paul's Episcopal

SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES

Chris Rodgers, Enterprise

Ron Peters, Smiths Station, Admin.

2023 North-South Boys' Cross Country Teams

NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

Nadeem Johnson, Altamont

Carson Renicks, American Christian

Braden Ary, American Christian

Jayden Allred, Cold Springs

Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs

Cole Robinson, James Clemens

Michael Dryer, James Clemens

Arthur Langley, John Carroll Catholic

Dakota Frank, Munford

Harper Branscome, Muscle Shoals

NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES

Kim Nails, Southside - Gadsden

Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook - Admin.

SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER

Ben Erath, Auburn

Ben Stewart, Auburn

Bowden Michael, Enterprise

Henry Skala, Montgomery Catholic

Wyatt Mixson, Providence Christian

Brodie Norred, Smiths - Station

Winston McGhee, Spanish Fort

Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke's Episcopal

Matthew Blake, Trinity Presbyterian

Charles Perry, UMS-Wright Preparatory

SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES

Philip Peek, Bibb County

Ron Peters, Smiths Station - Admin.

