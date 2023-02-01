Athens' Catherine Johnstone is a member of the North-South All Star roster for Cross Country.
MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 7th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Cross Country races have been selected. The 2023 North-South All-Star Week is scheduled for July 17-21. The two 10-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Tuesday.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) will also host North-South all-star games in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf during the All-Star Week in Montgomery. The 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game was played last December at Mobile with the South winning 42-7. The South holds a 35-27-2 lead in the series, which was first played in 1948.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star Cross Country squads include: (North Girls) Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County, Cullman; (North Boys) Kim Nail, Southside-Gadsden; and Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, administrative coach for both teams.
(South Girls); Chris Rodgers, Enterprise; (South Boys) Philip Peek, Bibb County; and Ron Peters, Smiths Station, administrative coach for both teams. Johnson, who managed the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships each year, was named the NFHS National Volleyball Coach of the Year in 2021. His Lawrence County girls’ team has won the Class 5A state title for the last three years in a row and seven state cross country championships overall.
Leading the South girls’ team is Smiths Station’s Railey Prins, who clocked 19:11.31 in last November’s AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Museum and State Park’s Jesse Owens course in Lawrence County to finished 11th in the Class 7A race. Alexiana Hinote of Spanish Fort clocked 19:24.83 in the 6A race to cross the finish line in eighth place. Alabama Christian’s Kate Finch finished fourth in Class 3A with a 20:30.43 time, and South all-star Madelyn Patterson helped Providence Christian win the Class 4A state cross country title with a 20:12.20 time and sixth-place finish last November.
The North girls have six all-stars who rank under 20 minutes in the AHSAA 2022 Cross Country Championships. Emma Bothern of James Clemens had the fastest time in the state meet running 19:13.94 to finish 12th in the Class 7A competition. Mountain Brook’s Mary Katherine Malone and Nancy Carolynne “Callie” Kent finishing 5th and 16th, respectively in the 6A state race for the state champion Spartans. Malone clocked 19:13.93, and Kent crossed the finish line at 20:01.18. Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris was fifth in the Class 1A/2A championships with a 21:16.76 time.
Charles Perry of UMS-Wright headlines the South Boys’ All-Stars. He won the Class 6A individual title last season with a winning time of 15:43.54. Winston McGhee of Spanish Fort earned a spot on the South squad with a fourth-place finish in the 6A race with a time of 16:15.29. The North squad features two runners each from the Class 5A state champion American Christian and Class 1A/2A state champion Cold Springs. Ethan Edgeworth won the 1A/2A state meet race with a 15:53.26 time --- fastest of any of the 10 runners named to the North squad. Teammate Jayden Allred, also named to the North squad, finished second with a 17:08.05 time. American Christian’s Braden Ary was fourth in the Class 5A race and teammate Carson Ricks was seventh with times of 16:01.26 and 16:16.63, respectively. Munford’s Dakota Frank also earned spot on the North squad after winning the Class 4A individual title last season with a winning time of 16:00.86.
The North girls won last year’s North-South competition 19-38 to improve to 3-2 in the series which was added to the North-South all-star lineup in 2017. The South won the boys’ race last summer 22-33. The North boys also hold a 3-2 edge in the series.
The North-South girls’ and boys’ cross country all-star rosters for 2023 include:
2023 North-South Girls' Cross Country Teams
NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Autumn Betts, A. P. Brewer
Catherine Johnstone, Athens
Reagan Parris, Cold Springs
Emma Bothern, James Clemens
Mary Katherine Malone, Mountain Brook
Nancy Carolynne Kent, Mountain Brook
Mary Anna Trimble, Muscle Shoals
Anna Hopkins, Priceville
Samantha Menikheim, Sparkman
Emily Driskill, Whitesburg Christian
NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES
Stanley Johnson, Lawrence County
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, Admin.
SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Kate Finch, Alabama Christian
Eva McGowan, Auburn
Lindsey Baxter, Baker
Molly Conway, Beauregard
Sophie West, Daphne
Madelyn Patterson, Providence Christian
Railey Prins, Smiths - Station
Alexiana Hinote, Spanish Fort
Ella Browning, St. Luke's Episcopal
Emily Miles, St. Paul's Episcopal
SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES
Chris Rodgers, Enterprise
Ron Peters, Smiths Station, Admin.
2023 North-South Boys' Cross Country Teams
NORTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Nadeem Johnson, Altamont
Carson Renicks, American Christian
Braden Ary, American Christian
Jayden Allred, Cold Springs
Ethan Edgeworth, Cold Springs
Cole Robinson, James Clemens
Michael Dryer, James Clemens
Arthur Langley, John Carroll Catholic
Dakota Frank, Munford
Harper Branscome, Muscle Shoals
NORTH ALL-STAR COACHES
Kim Nails, Southside - Gadsden
Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook - Admin.
SOUTH ALL-STAR ROSTER
Ben Erath, Auburn
Ben Stewart, Auburn
Bowden Michael, Enterprise
Henry Skala, Montgomery Catholic
Wyatt Mixson, Providence Christian
Brodie Norred, Smiths - Station
Winston McGhee, Spanish Fort
Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke's Episcopal
Matthew Blake, Trinity Presbyterian
Charles Perry, UMS-Wright Preparatory
SOUTH ALL-STAR COACHES
Philip Peek, Bibb County
Ron Peters, Smiths Station - Admin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.