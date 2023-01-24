According to Athens High School’s head girls basketball coach, Capriee Tucker, one of her top players is close to achieving a career milestone.
Jordyn Bailey, a leader of the Golden Eagles girls basketball team, is nearing 1,000 points in her career in what has been a successful senior season.
In recent efforts, from stats sent by Tucker, Bailey has been on a roll. She has a recent outing versus Columbia on Jan. 17, where she scored 32 points in the game to go along with a productive rebounding and defensive night.
