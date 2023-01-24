Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.