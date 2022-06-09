The Athens-Limestone players of the year highlight the great sports seasons that high school athletes had in the area. Covering multiple sports, the list will be broken into two parts: A Thursday list of players and a Saturday list of players.
Below is the Thursday list of players of the year.
Football
Fortune Wheeler - East Limestone
Baseball
Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane
Softball
Anna Carder - Athens High
Boys Basketball
Dylan Patrick - Clements
Girls Basketball
Shauna Fletcher - Tanner
Volleyball
Riley Carwile - East Limestone
Cheerleading
Jacey King - Athens High
On Saturday, players of the year for the following sports will also be announced:
- Boys, Girls Soccer
- Lacrosse
- Boys, Girls Swimming
- Boys, Girls Track & Field
- Wrestling
- Boys, Girls Bowling
- Boys, Girls Tennis
- Boys, Girls Golf
- E-Sports
