The Athens-Limestone players of the year highlight the great sports seasons that high school athletes had in the area. Covering multiple sports, the list will be broken into two parts: A Thursday list of players and a Saturday list of players.

Below is the Thursday list of players of the year.

Football

Fortune Wheeler - East Limestone

Baseball

Ray Anderson - Lindsay Lane

Softball

Anna Carder - Athens High

Boys Basketball

Dylan Patrick - Clements

Girls Basketball

Shauna Fletcher - Tanner

Volleyball

Riley Carwile - East Limestone

Cheerleading

Jacey King - Athens High

On Saturday, players of the year for the following sports will also be announced:

- Boys, Girls Soccer

- Lacrosse

- Boys, Girls Swimming

- Boys, Girls Track & Field

- Wrestling

- Boys, Girls Bowling

- Boys, Girls Tennis

- Boys, Girls Golf

- E-Sports

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you