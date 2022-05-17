Athens softball is in the state title game, taking place tomorrow at 5 p.m. from Oxford, after defeating Helena 3-1 for their third win of the day. Their opponent will be decided after the final consolation rounds tomorrow.
Billy Wyatt Turner Sr. 74, of Athens, passed away May 14. Service will be 11 AM Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-9 PM. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery with Military Honors.
