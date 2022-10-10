The members of the 2021-2022 Athens softball state championship team were honored pregame of the Friday, October 7 football game with Hartselle, receiving their rings at midfield.
The team went on a tear through their area, regional and state tournament competitions, eventually defeating Helena to secure the 6A Classification’s state title on May 18, 2022.
Pitcher Emily Simon won Most Outstanding Player of the state competition as well.
The state championship coach and 6A softball state coach of the year Travis Barnes and his team received the specially crafted title rings from Athens athletic director Linda Moore, while the crowd cheered and watched a short video honoring the group for their accomplishments.
“The Ring Ceremony was a a great way to cap off a tremendous 2022 season,” Barnes said. “It was great to see the seniors from last season again and get to hang out and catch up. These girls received a ring that will serve as a symbol of the bond we shared.”
Players from the team who have since moved on to the next level of their athletic and/or academic careers made the trip home to reunite with their teammates and receive the rings that commemorate their hard work for the rest of their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.