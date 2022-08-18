The return of the Athens and East Limestone football rivalry would see a packed house at Larry McCoy Field on Thursday night, and the Golden Eagles would start their season off on the right foot.
Athens would impress in all three facets of the game – offense, defense, special teams – and would take a 49-7 lead into halftime.
Much like in their jamboree contest, Athens would score on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback Brogan Gross would connect on a deep ball to set up a touchdown run by Larry Howard in the red zone.
It was only the beginning of a nice showing from both Gross and Howard. Gross would throw for three touchdowns in the first half – two to Johnson Speegle – and Howard would rush for three scores in the first half.
The second drive would be much of the same: a huge completion by Gross – this time to Jay'Shon Ridgle – and a red zone touchdown run by Howard would have it 15-0 Athens.
An interception by Preston Haney would give Athens good field position with the lead early on, where Gross would connect on his first touchdown pass of the game to AJ Buiniskis.
"Preston Haney made a great interception," Athens head coach Cody Gross said. "That was a big time play."
It would be 22-0 in the first quarter when East Limestone would score their first touchdown of the game on a run by Alex Mason to cut the lead to 22-7. Roman Scrimsher would make a big play for East at wide receiver earlier in the drive to set up the Mason touchdown.
However, the rest of the half would be a dominant showing from Athens.
After the second quarter slowed down significantly compared to the first, Athens' Speegle would begin his run of dominance in the game.
Speagle would connect with Gross on two touchdowns on two straight drives to push the lead to 35-7 Athens.
Howard would then make it 42-7, with the Golden Eagles going into halftime up 49-7 after a touchdown run by Buiniskis.
The second half would feature Athens getting players some reps and Gross, Ridgle, Howard, Speegle, among other starters, sit the out the second half.
East would score one more time to bring the final score to 49-14.
"A lot of names of guys jump out tonight. We had some guys makes some plays," Gross said. "I loved our intensity and I love the effort that we gave."
The return of Athens football and the scenery of the Golden Eagles student section singing along with the team after the game had Gross taking in a night of an impressive performance over a rival.
"This is high school football," he said. "Had the Pep Rally on The Square earlier today, huge crowd tonight, playing a big rival. I got to see some guys smile."
For the quarterback, the sophomore Brogan Gross impressed a coach who made a name for himself at the position back in his day.
"He played well. He did a good job taking care of the ball and making good decisions," coach Gross said of his quarterback. "(We had) guys who made some plays for him. He did a good job running our offense and I am proud of him."
Athens now travels to take on the Bob Jones Patriots (0-1) from Madison City Schools Stadium in Week 2.
East Limestone, with Clint Woodfin making his debut at head coach for the team, now turns their attention to hosting Central Florence (0-0) next week.
Stats from the game:
Brogan Gross - 9/12 for 190 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. 14 rushing yards.
Larry Howard - 16 rushes, 87 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Johnson Speegle - 2 catches, 49 yards, 2 touchdowns.
AJ Buiniskis - 3 catches, 57 yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown.
Jay'Shon Ridgle - 3 catches, 37 yards.
