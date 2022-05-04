Athens TOC and P4 Physical Therapy hosted the latest edition of Physicals Day for student athletes in the Athens-Limestone area from the Athens Recreational Center on April 29.
A tradition in Athens-Limestone, local health groups and volunteers take a day to provide physicals for the local athletes in order to ensure their safety before their upcoming sports seasons, and to also ensure there are no current health issues that have gone unnoticed.
This year, according to Leah Beth McNutt, TOC’s western regional marketing director, there were over 2,000 athletes across the city and county who received physicals at the Rec Center.
Athens City Schools had off that day, with parents pitching in to drive students to the physicals.
Limestone County Schools, while not getting out of school, did get bussed over for the physicals.
Athens Bible School also participated in the physicals, but Lindsay Lane did not, due to the usage of their own physician on a later date for the student athletes.
In addition to doctors and staff members from both Athens TOC and P4, there were volunteers from Calhoun Community College, volunteers from the Athens-Limestone Hospital, the Alabama College of Orthopedic Medicine, local sports coaches and support staff from the Athens Recreational Center themselves.
Five doctors total dedicated their time to taking care of the student athletes of the area, taking a day off from their practices to ensure the safety of the kids.
The support from the community is something McNutt recognized as a group effort and much appreciated.
This includes the efforts by the host: The Rec Center.
“The Rec Center was absolutely amazing,” McNutt said. “They had support staff all day, and I thought that was so nice.”
She also added she appreciated the help of the parents as well.
“We had great parental support,” she said. “The parents helped with getting the kids there.”
The increase in student-athletes each year shows not only the growth of the community, but also the growth of interest in sports and demand for the services that groups like Athens TOC and P4 provide the area.
The physicals took place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a constant flow of student athletes coming through the doors to acquire their physicals and get confirmation of their health before the upcoming seasons for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The physicals went great. It was nice to see the kids excited and ready to jump into the sport they are involved with. We are honored to partner with our community and serve our schools,” TOC Athens doctors said in a joint statement. “The students were respectful, polite and engaged.”
According to McNutt, all profits from the event goes back towards the schools, along with donations of water they provide the schools for them to use for hydration or for profit.
