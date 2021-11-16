The Tuesday basketball competition between Athens High School and Mortimer Jordan has been called off due to Mortimer Jordan having multiple players out due to illness.
According to Athens High Athletic Director, Linda Moore, the exact nature of the illnesses was undisclosed, and therefore it is not known whether it is related to COVID-19 or not.
Athens High’s next basketball matchup is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, from home, versus Austin High School.
Following that game, the Golden Eagles will face off versus Bob Jones on Friday in an away game.
