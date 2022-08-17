Athens and East Limestone get to renew a rivalry to kick off their seasons.
The Golden Eagles will host their next-door rival at 7 p.m. from Larry McCoy Field on Thursday, Aug. 18, and it will be the first time 6A Athens and 5A East Limestone have squared off in a couple years.
The season opener for both squads comes on the heels of Athens hosting St. Michael for their jamboree game and East Limestone hosting a traditional Cardinal vs. White intersquad matchup.
Athens would come away victorious over the Philip-Rivers-led St. Michael Cardinals by a final score of 24-15.
East Limestone would come away victorious by being able to fine-tune their play on the field by facing off against themselves.
Both teams enter this year with high hopes, with multiple athletes stepping up for both teams.
For Athens, this includes Jay’Shon Ridgle at wide receiver, who impressed in the jamboree game. Quarterback Brogan Gross also showed his capability in leading the Athens offense. Larry Howard shined on both sides of the ball, playing cornerback and running back.
For East Limestone, this includes Fortune Wheeler at running back, ready for a breakout season after putting people on notice last year. This also includes Collin Willingham up front, someone who has stepped up as a leader for the group.
Athens is coached by Cody Gross, entering another year of Golden Eagles football, while new East Limestone head coach Clint Woodfin is looking to start his career with the Indians off on the right foot.
At Limestone County football’s media day, Woodfin says that he is proud of the way his group has handled his transition into the program.
“No one likes change. They are handling it very, very well,” Woodfin said. “I have been very blessed for these guys welcoming me into their football program.”
Gross says he has nothing but respect for East’s new head man.
“Coach Woodfin is an awesome guy. Great football coach and a better person. He is a highly respected football guy. I know he is going to do a good job there,” Gross said.
Woodfin echoed much of the same respect, who has played Gross multiple instances during his coaching time in northern Alabama.
"Couldn't imagine a better program to start off with than Athens," Woodfin said. "We are excited for Thursday."
While there is a high degree of respect running both ways between the two head coaches, Gross also acknowledges there are plenty of “unknowns” going into this game.
However, he does know one thing about East.
“They are going to be a well-coached football team that’s going to come in here and play hard, without a doubt,” Gross said.
The preseason action both saw last Friday provided opportunities to gauge where the Golden Eagles and Indians are in their preparation for the upcoming Thursday showdown.
The starters for Athens would play the first half of their game vs. St. Michael, while others would see playing time in the second half to give people the opportunity to gain real-time football experience that Gross described as “live and in color.”
“There were a lot of positives. I think being able to get out there and get their first taste of it in front of a big crowd and a quality opponent should help with this week,” Gross said.
