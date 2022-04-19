The following information comes from Tom Schuman, grandfather of Walker Porter, a young racer based out of Athens-Limestone, who is gaining a reputation on the track.
Walker competed at a two-day event at Travelers Rest Speedway, S.C., this past weekend. He raced his 85cc GasGas and his 250cc Yamaha both days and came home with 5 first-place finishes. Walker also raced in the Open Amateur, racing against larger displacement (450cc) motorcycles and came in with a 4th-place finish. He can not ride the 450cc bikes until he is 14 years old, another year to go.
The focus right now is the upcoming AMA Amateur Nationals in July, which will be held in DuQuoin, Ill.
Walker will compete in the 85cc Production, 85cc Modified and the 250cc Amateur classes.
Top riders from across the country compete at this event for the No. 1 AMA plate in each class.
