Athens wrestling is back for another year of dominating opponents on the mat.
However, this season, the competition will be top-notch and will force the Golden Eagles to up their game.
According to head coach, Andrew Campbell, he likes what he sees in this group.
Entering his 7th year as the head coach for Athens, Campbell knows talent when he sees it, and believes this group is a great mixture of hungry seniors and talented young ones.
“We have a lot of experience and are still pretty young. I have several kids who have been wrestling for a long time,” Campbell said. “We have real good senior leadership. We have several younger guys coming up who have been wrestling for years. I think we have a really good chance of being a top 5 team this year.”
While they have a chance of being a top team in the state, they have a gauntlet of tough competition.
They frequently hit the road this season, either to play top teams or to participate in top competitions.
For example, they go to Gulf Shores/Mobile on November 17 through 19 to play some competition down south.
They also travel to Nashville for the Brentwood Academy Duals.
In state and closer to home than Gulf Shores, the Golden Eagles travel to Thompson High School, a perennial powerhouse in the state at the 7A level.
Campbell embraces the opportunity, and so will his wrestlers.
“We travel a lot to get a tough schedule in there. That way, come end of season, we are not blinded by the big lights; we are used to being in those tough tournament situations,” Campbell said. “We go over to East Limestone (Nov. 15) and that will be our opening match of the season. We try to wrestle high-level competition. So, like I said, by the time we hit sectionals and State, we are we are in full stride to be able to compete best.”
Their competition begins with the annual Black and Gold Night, taking place this season on November 10.
While the wrestlers do not go too hard in order to avoid injury, it does provide the opportunity to get the crowd amped up for the upcoming season, as Athens has become known for impressive wrestling showings.
While Campbell has been at the school for some time now, his wrestlers also have close ties to Athens and to each other, as they share a strong bond.
“They have been in this together a long time. We got the youth program going again (when I came back). These are some of the kids that started that group.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.