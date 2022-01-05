The City of Athens Youth Basketball league, comprising of over 50 teams across multiple boys, girls and a coed division, is back in action after a break over the holidays.
According to Chad Vining, recreation programs coordinator for the Athens Recreational Center, which hosts all the games, the kids returned to the court on Jan. 3.
The end of the year tournament is swiftly approaching, with the event taking place at the beginning of February.
Here are the participants of the Athens Youth Basketball league for the boys and girls divisions:
13-16 Boys
Celtics, Bucks, Spurs, Bulls, Nets
11-12 Boys
Suns, Bulls, Bucks, Thunder and Celtics
9-10 Boys
Warriors, Heat, Jazz, Spurs, Celtics, Bucks, Bulls
7-8 Boys Division A
Bulls, Grizzlies, Jazz, Thunder, Bucks, Warriors
7-8 Boys Division B
Hawks, Lakers, Nets, Heat, Suns, Spurs
9-12 Girls
Mystics, Storm, Sky, Sun, Liberty, Dream, Lynx
7-8 Girls
Storm, Lynx, Sky, Sun, Sparks, Liberty
5-6 Coed
Warriors, Nets, Heat, Bucks, Lakers, Thunder, Grizzlies, Celtics, Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Spurs
