Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has yet to reveal his vaccine status despite Auburn University last week mandating all employees be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
His most recent comments come after he was asked about it again on Monday. However, back during the offseason in the Summer, Harsin revealed he had contracted COVID-19. He has refused to answer whether he is vaccinated or not dating back to July.
Harsin has consistently said he is not anti-vaccine, but rather considers it a “deeply personal” choice for an individual.
“I’m aware of the new policy and appreciate you have to ask the question and understand it, but it doesn’t change – the executive order (from Gov. Kay Ivey) and all those things – that I’m not going to discuss any individual’s decision or status on the vaccine or anyone else’s, including my own,” said Harsin.
The ongoing situation with Harsin comes a week after former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich was fired with cause for refusing to get the vaccine, along with four assistant coaches. This was in part due to a mandate in the state of Washington requiring all state employees to be fully vaccinated. Rolovich is suing for wrongful termination.
While it is unclear what actions Auburn would take if Harsin was unvaccinated – or refused to admit one way or the other – but the precedent has been set by Washington State that a coach could potentially be fired if noncompliant. However, combined with Auburn’s success on the football field, it is unknown if things would escalate that quickly.
“I fully support the choice for anyone to vaccinate and I also support getting reliable data-driven information into the hands of those who still have questions about the vaccine,” Harsin said back in August of this year.
There are exceptions, however, to the vaccine mandate, such as for medical or religious reasons.
