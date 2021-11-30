Then-South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo walks down the sideline near South Carolina tight end Nick Muse (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo after one season. Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. that Bobo isn't being retained.