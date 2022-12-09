Antonio Langham and John Copeland, both former Alabama football stars, will be at Buddy’s Home Furnishings on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m., to sign autograhps for their fans.
According to management at Buddy’s Home Furnishings and also Ron Shedd, promoter for the event, fans can bring in their own merchandise, receive free merchandise and also purchase other types of merchandise at the signing event. This includes photos and other products.
Antonio Langham is known for his big interception in the 1992 SEC championship game versus Florida. He is also a member of the state’s sports hall of fame.
Copeland played 8 seasons in the NFL following a widely successful career at The University of Alabama. He was an All-American as well as a member of the 1992 national championship team coached by Gene Stallings.
Last year, Blake Sims, the former SEC champion quarterback of the Crimson Tide, made an appearance at Buddy’s to sign autographs for eager fans.
There will also be door prizes and refreshments.
A full story on the event itself, along with interviews with Langham and Copeland, will be provided online at enewscourier.com and in upcoming print editions for The News Courier.
