FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien watches during an NFL football training camp in Houston. Alabama has hired former Texans coach O'Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced the hiring on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. O'Brien is replacing Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach of the Texas Longhorns after the national championship game.