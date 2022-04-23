Barrett Brown of East Limestone baseball is moving on to the next level after signing his scholarship with Birmingham Southern on Thursday, April 21, from the East Limestone gymnasium lobby.
A big moment in the young athlete’s life, Brown was joined by dozens of students, friends, family, coaches and teachers, all of whom made sure to take time out of their day to honor Brown on his decision to join a prestigious baseball program.
As of Friday, April, 22, Birmingham Southern baseball has an overall season record of 28 wins and 7 losses, with a 15-3 record in conference play. Additionally, they have won eight games in a row.
Adam Brown, head coach of East Limestone baseball, recognizes the level of caliber program that Birmingham Southern is, and is positive that the team is getting a good player and better person in Barrett.
While Coach Brown has only known Barrett for a about a year, they formed an immediate connection, with Barrett making an early impression on the coach.
Before signing with the program on Thursday, Coach Brown took the time to speak to the audience and congratulate his player.
“We support Barrett and his new adventures,” he said. “I want to say thank you to his parents for raising such a good young man. He is a great player but an even better person. We all love him very much and no matter what happens or where he goes, he has the support of everyone in this room. He will always be in our hearts and we know he will have continued success.”
Brown’s signing continues the run of Limestone players signing to the next level.
He is not the first Limestone athlete to sign with Birmingham Southern in the past month, as he will join Clements’ Dylan Patrick, who is going to Birmingham Southern on a basketball scholarship.
Additionally, they will be joined in Birmingham by Athens’ Jacey King and Telaya Murrah, who signed with UAB earlier this week on a cheerleading scholarship.
East Limestone will also continue their run of scholarship signings, as next week will feature basketball standout Taylor Thatch signing to the next level.
