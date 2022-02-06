Although Jarred Miller has lived in Limestone County for most of his life, he has come a long way with his success on and off the pool table.
Miller grew up playing pool in the family barn of his longtime Elkmont home. According to him, that is where his love of the game began, leading to important lessons and a lifelong work ethic.
“I have been playing pool since I was about 3 or 4-years old,” Miller said. “I grew up playing pool in the barn. It didn’t have heat or air or anything, so in the winter I would be bundled up and in the summer I would be in a tee shirt and shorts.”
Playing in the different conditions in a non-weather resistant barn led to the felt of the pool table going under different conditions as well. The humidity of the summer and frigidness of the winter would lead to the ball playing differently on the table, much like a golf ball rolls differently on the green depending on the weather.
His father, grandfather and great grandfather were all pool enthusiasts, so he is carrying on a tradition of a love for billiards that has been going on for generations.
Miller attended West Limestone, despite living in Elkmont, due to how the school zone lines are drawn up. Miller then went to the University of North Alabama for college.
During college, he frequented Tennessee Street Billiards and the university’s rec center where he continued to hone his skills.
However, in addition to his barn and his time at UNA, another favorite spot of his was the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) post playing with “the older guys,” as Miller describes it, since he was 16 years old. These veterans, according to Miller, are great pool players due to the amount of time they have spent playing while serving.
“The veterans talked about how they were always on a pool table,” Miller said.
These experiences, especially with the VFW, mended him into the pool player he is today by providing tough competition during his visits. It wasn’t until later on that Miller realized he was better than he thought, when he started facing people in bars once turning 21.
“I got really good really quick because at a young age I was playing with people at a much higher skill level than me. After about two or three years it got to the point I was playing even with them. Then it got to the point where I was beating them,” Miller said. “Then, when I turned 21, I would go to all these local tournaments and place top three almost every tournament I shot in. I guess that’s when I realized I was better than your average bar player.”
Miller has remained close with the individuals of the VFW.
Miller, owner of billiards hall Limestone Legends, a father and a husband, is also succeeding off the pool table as well.
His wife, Jessica, who is a pool enthusiast as well, is the light of Miller’s life along with their son, Brier.
After being friends for an extended period of time, the two decided to try dating, which has resulted in them getting married and starting their family.
They recently celebrated an anniversary in January.
The two of them, Jarred and Jessica, are both local business owners that are located side-by-side to each other. Jessica owns The Broken Brush Studio, while Jarred owns Limestone Legends. Jarred helps with the designs for Broken Brush as well.
“We heard this building was coming open and I have been wanting to open a pool hall,” Jarred said. “We couldn’t find any building in Athens that would work and then this building came open.”
Limestone Legends is a family-friendly venue that has a bar and kitchen. With numerous pool tables available, Jarred offers free pool some days, hosts tournaments, hosts a pool league and also offers free and paid lessons.
Miller and Limestone Legends will also be hosts a weekly pool league, which goes for 14 weeks every Tuesday at 7 p.m. The competition is eight-ball. The division is the Historic Athens Division.
They do not allow smoking on the premises, as Jarred wants to establish a clean reputation for his pool hall.
For him, he is pleased to have somewhere local in Athens for the residents to play pool.
It is the realization of a dream for him that started in his family barn playing at a young age.
Up next, Jarred wishes to step up his pool game to the professional level.
