East Limestone wrestling would put on a showing at Bob Jones High School worthy of a top 10 finish.
According to asisstant coach James Maxwell, the North Alabama Championship Tournament would see the Indians finish 10th overall and have eight participants finish in the top 5 individually.
Here are the individual results and their corresponding weight classs.
Results
Sam Novosel
1st place
140 pounds
Zach Reynolds
1st place
147 pounds
Tristan Brown
1st place
172 pounds
Chris Goering
2nd place
167 pounds
Antwone Debose
3rd place
287 pounds
Caleb Feltner
3rd place
106 pounds
Korben Gilchrist
4th place
127 pounds
Christian Perez
4th place
134 pounds
Maxwell said that all the wrestlers did a “great job” at the tournament.
Congratulations to all who performed well at the Bob Jones High School event, as this was the cumulation of a successful season for the East Limestone wrestling team.
Updates on wreslting in Athens-Limestone County, northern Alabama and the state will continue to be provided by The News Courier and also from submissions by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. This will be provided in print and online at enewscourier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.