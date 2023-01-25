East Limestone wrestling would put on a showing at Bob Jones High School worthy of a top 10 finish.

According to asisstant coach James Maxwell, the North Alabama Championship Tournament would see the Indians finish 10th overall and have eight participants finish in the top 5 individually.

Here are the individual results and their corresponding weight classs.

Results

Sam Novosel

1st place

140 pounds

Zach Reynolds

1st place

147 pounds

Tristan Brown

1st place

172 pounds

Chris Goering

2nd place

167 pounds

Antwone Debose

3rd place

287 pounds

Caleb Feltner

3rd place

106 pounds

Korben Gilchrist

4th place

127 pounds

Christian Perez

4th place

134 pounds

Maxwell said that all the wrestlers did a “great job” at the tournament.

Congratulations to all who performed well at the Bob Jones High School event, as this was the cumulation of a successful season for the East Limestone wrestling team.

Updates on wreslting in Athens-Limestone County, northern Alabama and the state will continue to be provided by The News Courier and also from submissions by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. This will be provided in print and online at enewscourier.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you