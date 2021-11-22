Former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims will be in Athens next Friday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. for an autograph signing.
Residents are encouraged by the host of the event, Ron Shedd, to come out and meet Sims and get an autograph. The event is taking place at Buddy’s Home Furnishings at 600 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
According to Phillip Massey, who is the manager of Buddy’s, the store does this event every year on Black Friday to provide excitement in the community as well as good deals on select products.
In 2020, Buddy’s took a year off from the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the appearance from Sims, autographs and products being given away, Massey said there will be 150 small footballs for people to have signed as well.
There will also be a Black Friday sales event where residents could win a free television.
According to Massey, this is the first time they have had a Nick Saban-era player for the event, with previous players coming from previous regimes.
“We are excited to have a player who played recently under Saban,” Massey said.
Guests will be awarded with a free photo with Sims as well as a free 8x10 picture of Sims.
According to Shedd, he has Christion Jones and Jake Coker coming to Athens in the next couple of years, with dates to be finalized, along with additional former Alabama players in the years following.
According to Shedd, there will be multiple photographs available for visitors to view from. These photos are action shots from Sims during his playing time with the Tide.
Sims was the starting quarterback for Alabama in 2014, where he led the Tide to an SEC championship and College Football Playoff berth.
Shedd also says they usually have an event in June in the Shoals area at the local St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
For more information about Ron Shedd’s events, visit his Facebook page at “Ron’s Bama Pixs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.