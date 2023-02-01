A mix-up with an Alabama Goodwill donation has the Bob Jones baseball team in search of some jerseys.
According to head Bob Jones baseball coach, Jared Smith, the jerseys for No. 2 were accidentally donated, he says in a post on Facebook in "What's Happening in Athens."
The possible locations for where the jerseys ended up include the Athens Goodwill location, as well as the Madison and Huntsville locations.
According to the post, it appears all three types of jerseys are in need of being found for the Patriots' No. 2 – their cream, red and white jerseys that say either "Bob Jones" or "Patriots" on the front.
The range for when the jerseys were donated is over the past "2-3 weeks."
For those with information, please email him at jasmith@madisoncity.k12.al.us, or go to his post on "What's Happening in Athens" on Facebook.
